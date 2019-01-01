The Bikepacking Journal is our printed collection of inspiring writing and beautiful photography that we think is simply too good to be confined to a screen.

Published just twice a year, printed in Germany using the highest quality materials, and available in limited quantities, we see The Bikepacking Journal as an alternative to today’s ubiquitous glossy magazines. It’s our hope that you’ll find the stories worth revisiting and sharing with friends. We’ve obsessed over every detail to design the most beautiful printed product possible, and to create the most enjoyable experience for our readers. Take a break from your screen, pour yourself a cup of coffee, and let our group of passionate contributors transport you to incredible dirt roads and trails in nearly every corner of the world. Find issue details below alongside web exclusives and the occasional Journal story we release to the public from archived issues.